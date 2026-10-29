Major relief for Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Azam as Allahabad High Court grants bail in dual PAN case

In a major relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted them bail in the two PAN card cases. The High Court granted bail to both parties and suspended the sentences handed down by the trial court. However, the court has rejected a request to stay the convictions. Both had challenged the trial court's decision in the Allahabad High Court. They filed criminal revision petitions seeking a stay of conviction, suspension of sentence, and release on interim bail.

The trial court convicted and sentenced

The High Court had reserved its decision after the hearing concluded on October 15. Today, a single-bench of Justice Samit Gopal pronounced the order. The matter relates to Abdullah Azam Khan's possession of two PAN cards.

The trial court convicted and sentenced Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan. Both challenged this decision in the High Court. The High Court has now granted the bail applications and suspended the sentences, but has not accepted the request to stay the conviction.

ED takes major action against Azam Khan's Jauhar University

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached the land and building of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan-promoted Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal probe agency alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted for the construction of the private varsity, which has a current market value of approximately Rs 1,170 crore, located in Rampur district.

The FIR accuses the jailed 78-year-old SP leader of using his influence as the Cabinet minister of Urban Development and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam to commit these alleged irregularities.

The ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the property comprising 59 buildings.

The land and the buildings were registered and constructed at a cost of Rs 499 crore, but they currently command a market value of Rs 1,170 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the demolition of 38 buildings on the university campus in July, following which the varsity filed an appeal.

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