Major mishap averted at Lucknow Airport: Indigo flight fails to take off with MP Dimple Yadav onboard The abrupt stop left passengers shaken, with many recalling the episode as frightening and chaotic. Witnesses described a wave of panic sweeping through the cabin, followed by immense relief once it became clear that no one had been hurt.

Lucknow:

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided at Lucknow Airport on Saturday (September 13) when an IndiGo flight 6E2111 bound for Delhi failed to take off during its high-speed run on the runway. The aircraft, carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, was forced to halt at the last moment, sparking panic among travellers.

Captain’s quick thinking prevents disaster

Despite gaining speed for takeoff, the flight was unable to lift off. Acting swiftly, the captain applied emergency brakes at the runway’s end, successfully bringing the aircraft to a halt. Aviation officials later praised his presence of mind, which prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Passengers gripped by panic

The sudden halt triggered fear and chaos among passengers, many of whom described the experience as terrifying. Eyewitnesses revealed that there was a sense of dread in the cabin, but relief soon followed as everyone realised the incident ended without injuries.

MP Dimple Yadav among passengers

Adding to the drama, it was revealed that Dimple Yadav, a prominent politician and Member of Parliament from Samajwadi Party (SP), was onboard at the time of the incident. Reports confirmed she remained safe along with all other passengers and crew.

Relief and alternative arrangements

Authorities immediately stepped in, ensuring the well-being of those onboard. Later, all passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi, minimising disruption to travel plans.