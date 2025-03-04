Major mishap averted as Nandan Kanan Express splits into two after its coupling breaks in UP The incident occurred near Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The train was en route from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Puri in Odisha.

A major train accident was narrowly avoided near Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh when an express train suddenly split into two parts shortly after departure. The incident, caused by a coupling failure, led to panic among passengers onboard Nandan Kanan Express.

According to reports, the train was en route from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Puri in Odisha when the coupling of the sleeper coach (S4) of the train broke down. As the coaches disconnected, chaos erupted inside, with passengers fearing the worst. Following the incident, railway staff quickly responded to the situation and prevented any serious consequences.

When the incident occurred?

The train, already running over three hours late, had just departed from platform number one of DDU Junction at around 9:30 pm on Monday when the incident occurred. Within minutes, the train separated into two sections about six kilometers ahead of the station, leaving passengers in shock.

Railway officials quickly responded, bringing the detached sections back to platforms 7 and 8 of DDU Junction. Passengers from the affected coach were relocated to other compartments before the train was reassembled. After necessary inspections and repairs, the train resumed its journey at approximately 1:00 am. Meanwhile, authorities have also launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the coupling failure.

ALSO READ: New Delhi Railway Station stampede: 'Never seen such massive crowd', eyewitnesses recount tragedy