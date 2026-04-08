Hardoi: 4 nabbed, 2 minors held in encounter; stolen jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh recovered

Hardoi:

Police on Friday cracked a major jewellery robbery case in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, arresting four accused following a shootout and taking two minors into custody. Police also recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, along with cash, illegal firearms, and other items from the accused.

Robbery incident was reported on April 3

This incident was reported on April 3, 2026, at around 6:10 pm. Sarvesh Rastogi, a resident of Gopamau and owner of a jewellery store in Tariyawan was returning home with his son, Gaurav Rastogi, after closing the shop. On the way, four miscreants on two motorcycles stopped them near Bazaar Purva. They brandished a pistol, snatched the keys of their bike, and stole a bag containing gold and silver jewellery and approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. A case was registered at the Tariyawan police station, and an investigation began on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police.

16 teams were formed to nab the accused

To solve the case, 16 teams were formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Western, and the Circle Officer on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, Hardoi.

Based on CCTV footage, surveillance, and questioning of local residents, the teams identified the accused and began searching for them. On the night of April 8, police received information that the accused were about to pass through the Botha route in the Tariyawan area. Police initiated checking near the Hariharpur Road Dadhnamau bridge.

During this, an attempt was made to stop the suspects riding two motorcycles, but they fled. Police chased them and laid siege near Sarah village. Seeing themselves surrounded, the accused opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police also fired, injuring three of the accused.

Arrested suspects have been identified

The injured suspects arrested in the encounter have been identified. These accused are:

Priyanshu Verma (Sitapur) – Shot in the leg

Prashant Shukla (Sitapur)

Tushar Rastogi (Sitapur) – Shot in the leg

Sachin Kashyap (Sitapur)

In addition, police have also detained two minors. The injured accused have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

What was all recovered?

Police recovered a large quantity of items from the accused, including: