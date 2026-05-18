UP: Intensive crackdown underway against criminals in Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified action against hardened offenders, with coordinated operations carried out in Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi, and Lakhimpur Kheri under the Lucknow Police Range. As per officials, the intensified drive aims to bring down crime by ensuring coordinated and effective policing. The combined action of district police teams, SOG, and surveillance units, along with focused checking drives at the police-station level, led to the arrest of several hardened offenders in encounters. Police recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, stolen jewellery, mobile phones, cash, and motorcycles used in criminal acts.

Raebareli: Bachhrawan Police and SOG/Surveillance team joint operation

In the Bachhrawan area, local police, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance teams, intercepted two suspects riding a motorcycle near the Sharda canal culvert. The duo opened fire in an attempt to flee but was injured in retaliatory police action and apprehended. They were identified as Sonu alias Shivsahay Singh of Pratapgarh and Chandrashekhar Kesarwani alias Golu of Amethi. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a .315 bore country-made firearm, cartridges, looted jewellery, cash worth Rs 20,200 and the motorcycle. Both are listed criminals with multiple cases, including murder, loot, Arms Act violations, and other serious offences.

Two wanted criminals held in Unnao encounter

In the Fatehpur Chaurasi region, police teams were working on a robbery case when two suspects fired upon them during an attempted arrest. Following the incident, officers retaliated and injured both before detaining them. The accused, Rajeev Kashyap, alias Rajmajhan, of Kanpur Nagar, and Guddu, alias Munna, alias Seharaj, of Unnao, were taken to the hospital and later booked. A .315 bore firearm, cartridges, and items linked to the robbery were recovered. Police records show 14 criminal cases against Rajeev and 33 against Guddu.

Hardoi Police solves robbery case, arrests two

On April 29, 2026, complainant Amit Kumar reported that while travelling with his mother and sister-in-law Savita to a wedding, two unidentified motorcycle-borne men snatched Savita's gold earring near village Saitiyapur on Jagdishpur Road. A case (No. 145/2026, Section 304(2) BNS) was registered. During the investigation, Sandi Police tracked down the suspects. In the encounter that followed, accused Shilu, son of Nirmal, was shot in the leg. Another accused, Amit, son of Madhurpal, was also arrested. Police also recovered a motorcycle, gold earrings, mobile phones, and a .315 bore country-made firearm.

Lakhimpur Kheri Police nabs gang involved in loot cases

In Lakhimpur Kheri, a joint operation by Kotwali Sadar and Khiri police units successfully uncovered a gang suspected in multiple loot and snatching incidents. Three accused, identified as Sadaan, Rehan, and others, were detained. Police have reported that the gang was actively committing crimes in the region, and the operation resulted in recoveries. Further investigation is underway.

The coordinated crackdown across all four districts has led to the arrest of several repeat offenders, the recovery of illegal firearms, and the solving of multiple robbery cases. Police officials have stated that such drives will continue to strengthen law and order in the region.

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