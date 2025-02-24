Amazing experience: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam | Video Eknath Shinde at Mahakumbh: Devotees are flocking in large numbers to Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. The final major bath of the event will take place on Mahashivratri, scheduled for February 26.

Eknath Shinde at Mahakumbh: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, took a holy dip and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam ( the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers) during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

'Amazing experience'

Maharashtra Deputy CM described his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as an 'amazing experience'. He praised the arrangements, stating that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is actively involved in ensuring the smooth management of the event.

Shinde said, "This is an amazing experience to be here. This is a land of faith and harmony. We have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam today.This Maha Kumbh is pure and takes place after 144 years. The arrangements are very good here. The whole team of the UP government, including the CM himself, is involved in this. I also want to thank PM Modi for his vision."

Mahakumbh 2025

This year’s Mahakumbh is especially auspicious, as seers and astrologers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations occurring during the event are rare, happening only once every 144 years. This rare astrological occurrence has added an extra layer of spiritual importance to the gathering, making it even more meaningful for the millions of pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj.

Held once every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is not only a religious event but a symbol of India’s deep spiritual and cultural roots. For many, taking the holy dip at the Sangam is a lifelong aspiration, one that brings a sense of spiritual fulfilment and connection to the divine. As the Mahakumbh continues, the spirit of faith, unity, and devotion is evident at every corner of the grand mela.

