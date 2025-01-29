Mahakumbh witnesses historic moment as three Shankaracharyas unite at Mela, issue joint 'Dharmadesh'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shankaracharyas united at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In an unprecedented event at the Mahakumbh, three Shankaracharyas from major Hindu sects shared the stage for the first time and issued a joint religious directive (Dharmadesh) aimed at the protection and preservation of 'Sanatan Dharma'. At the heart of this directive is a proposal to ban cow slaughter and officially declare the cow as the "Mother of the Nation."

What are Shankaracharyas' 'Dharmadesh'?

The 'Dharmadesh' emphasised national unity, social harmony, and the safeguarding of Sanatan culture, according to an official statement by the Uttar Pradesh government. The 27-point Dharmadesh prioritises national unity, integrity, social harmony, and the expansion of Sanatan culture and the Sanskrit language. It calls for collective efforts to save rivers and the institution of family, according to the statement. It also stresses the need for religious education to be recognised as a fundamental right of Hindus, it added. The directive urges Hindus to protect their religious symbols and establish temples in every school.

Shankaracharyas unite at Mahakumbh

At the Mahakumbh, Shankaracharyas from three prominent 'Peeths' (seats of spiritual learning) of India came together for the first time and released a collective 'Dharmadesh' at the 'Param Dharam Sansad' (Supreme Religious Council). The event was graced by Vidhu Shekhar Bharati Ji of Sringeri Sharada Peeth, Sadanand Saraswati Ji of Dwarka Sharada Peeth, and Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji of Jyotirmath. Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati highlighted the importance of the Sanskrit language, while Sringeri's Shankaracharya Vidhu Shekhar Bharati called for recognising the cow as the "Mother of the Nation" and ensuring its protection.

Shankaracharyas urge Sanatan Dharma followers to visit Kumbh Mela

The Shankaracharyas also urged all followers of Sanatan Dharma to visit Prayagraj during the Mahkumbh and participate in the sacred festivities. In their address, the spiritual leaders extended their blessings to the Yogi Adityanath-led government and the administration for successfully organising the grand event and also acknowledged their efforts in upholding religious and cultural traditions on such a large scale. Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The UP government expects a total footfall of around 40 crore pilgrims at the largest spiritual gathering on the planet.

(With inputs from PTI)

