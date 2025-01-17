Mahakumbh: ‘Tejas Pandal’ inspired by HAL aircraft hogs limelight, conveys message of self-reliance | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB ‘Tejas Pandal’ inspired by HAL aircraft hogs limelight at Mahakumbh.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The 'Tejas Pandal' at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, which is inspired by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has emerged as a special attraction capturing the attention of devotees in Prayagraj. Mahant Brijbhushan Das Ji Maharaj, who played a key role in its construction, shared that the pandal's purpose is to showcase India's progress and strength. Devotees from across the world are visiting the pandal, capturing memories and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

Speaking to media, Mahant Brijbhushan Das Ji Maharaj said, "Tejas aircraft is a symbol of India's pride and strength, built right here in our country. It's a testament to our growing self-reliance. We've crafted the Tejas aircraft gate at Mahakumbh to convey a powerful message: India is now strong enough to face any challenge."

He added, "We're no longer dependent on others, we've reached the moon, Mars, and beyond. This Tejas aircraft, dedicated to our soldiers, stands as proof of India's power and progress. We want the world to see how far we've come and that India is leading the way."

Inspiration for younger generation

Vipin Upadhyay, another Acharya said the goal behind this design is to inspire the younger generation.

"I am honoured to serve as Acharya at Shri Ramanandacharya Math Camp. Our camp features the Tejas Viman, a structure built in the shape of a pillar, which stands as a symbol of India's pride. The goal behind this design is to inspire the younger generation. The purpose of Mahakumbh is to encourage India's youth to move forward, engage in meaningful work, and shape a future that we can all be proud of."

Tejas Pandal is not only a centre of attraction for devotees, but it also tells the story of India's culture and development. Earlier, more than 3 million devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the fourth day of the Mahakumbh in the holy city of Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26 (Wednesday).

