Mahakumbh sets 3 Guinness World Records: 7 astonishing facts about grand confluence of faith Kumbh Mela: From longest hand print painting to people visiting the Kumbh Mela from across 70 countries, Mahakumbh 2025 has left us mesmerised with its grandeur.

Mahakumbh which saw a grand religious gathering of over 66 crore people during the 45 days has been witness to three Guinness Book of World Records. As the world’s largest religious gathering concluded on Wednesday with the auspicious 'Mahashivratri Snan' (holy dip) at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, mind boggling facts about the confluence of faith came to light. From longest hand print painting to people visiting the Kumbh Mela from across 70 countries, Mahakumbh 2025 has only left us mesmerised with its grandeur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Mahakumbh “unprecedented in world history and truly unforgettable”. He attributed the grand success of the Maha Kumbh to the blessings of seers, sadhus, 'akharas' and religious leaders who, he said, transformed the event into a "divine and magnificent spectacle, spreading a message of unity to the entire world".

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed six special bathing dates -- Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26 -- including three 'Amrit Snans'.

Here are seven most astonishing facts about the Mahakumbh:

Ganga cleaning record was made, record of cleaning by 360 people at 4 different places.

In hand painting - record of 10,102 people: KumbhMela Authority said that from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, more than 10,000 people came together and demonstrated their feelings by assimilating the spirit of unity in diversity, public participation, social harmony and integrity.

In the Kumbh Mela held in 2019, 7,660 people came together and created a world record in this category and this time the effort is to leave it behind and set a new record.

Joint Magistrate Rajapalli Jagat Sai said eco-friendly colours were used in this programme. This record also demonstrates the diversity and unity of the people present in the fair, as each handprint symbolizes the unique presence and contribution of an individual in the collective artwork, he said in the statement.

In sweeping - record of 19000 people was made, earlier it was of 10,000 people: In the 2019 Kumbh held in Prayagraj, 10,000 sanitation workers created a Guinness World Record by participating in a synchronised cleanliness drive.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma said the Maha Kumbh has emerged as the world's largest religious, spiritual and cultural event and the sanitation workers are the true heroes who have made it successful. "They worked day and night to keep the Kumbh Mela area clean," he was quoted as saying by the statement.

The Kumbh Mela saw over 1.25 crore devotees flocking at the religious congregation every day.

Over 50 lakh foreigners visited the Mahakumbh and took the holy dip. The number of devotees visiting Mahakumbh this year surpassed the population of the United States, China, Russia and many other countries.

Notably, more than 16,000 trains were operated for the Maha Kumbh that carried around five crore devotees to the pilgrimage, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said.