Mahakumbh: Railway stations in Prayagraj on high alert as huge rush expected for Maha Shivratri snan Mahakumbh 2025 is set to conclude with final Maha Shivratri snan on February 26. Owing to this, huge flock of devotees are reaching to Prayagraj to take holy dip at Sangam.

Ahead of Maha Shivratri snan during Mahakumbh, all Railway stations at Prayagraj are on high alert. To avoid any untoward incident, personnel are deployed to ensure seamless travel and arrival of passengers. The Uttar Pradesh government is all geared up to ensure smooth arrangements on the final snan during Mahakumbh which falls on February 26. Along with Prayagraj, security is also beefed up at Ayodhya, Banaras and Patna railway stations.

Railways establish holding areas

Railway ministry on Thursday said that the holding areas are established in various stations as part of its preparation in anticipation of a surge in Mahakumbh devotees. In a statement, the railway ministry urged passengers to cooperate and adhere to official guidelines to ensure smooth and safe travel operations.

It said the railways has established holding areas at various stations in Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and East Central Railway. These holding areas are located outside the platforms to help control the flow of passengers and prevent overcrowding, it said.

"Passengers are allowed to enter the platforms based on the scheduled departure times of their trains. This initiative aims to improve crowd management and enhance passenger safety, especially during peak hours and festive seasons," the ministry said.

Review meeting held today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the preparations for Maha Shivratri snan. After the meeting DGP Kumar told the reporters, "we are making arrangements for better traffic control, crowd management...We are continuously making efforts to ensure that the devotees don't face any inconvenience..."

Meanwhile, the UP government said it was closely monitoring "attempts to disrupt the sanctity" of Maha Kumbh through misleading social media posts. DGP Kumar assured strict action against those behind such posts, revealing that over 50 FIRs have already been registered against those spreading misinformation.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh also addressed the reporters and said, "On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience as a large number of people are expected to come on the occasion of Shivratri and on the weekend...The irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and ensure that the water level of river Ganga can be increased...."

Total count likely to cross 60 crore mark by last snan

So far, approximately 59 crore devotees have participated in the world's largest religious and cultural gathering. Devotees from across the world are taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati. Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, enters its final phase, an estimated one crore devotees continue to arrive daily, the government said.

