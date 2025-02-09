Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Sangam station closed temporarily due to heavy influx of devotees

Follow us on Image Source : X Prayagraj Sangam station closed temporarily

Kumbh Mela 2025: Owing to the huge influx of devotees arriving at Prayagraj due to Mahakumbh mela, the authorities have announced temporary closure of the nearest station i.e. Prayagraj Sangam Station. However, the train operations will not stop but the station will remain closed for general public. To manage the crowd, railways have operated at least 150 special trains and 200 special trains will be operated by tonight.

RPF personnel deployment has been increased at all stations for the crowd management. It has been 26 days since the start of the Kumbh Mela and over 42 crore people have already taken the holy dip.

Prayagraj railway station continues 'one way plan'

Owing to the increasing crowd, the Prayagraj Railway has decided to extend the one-way plan at the station until further notice. To ensure smooth and safe rail travel, separate entry and exit routes have been designated for pilgrims at the railway station premises.

As per the 'one way plan', the passenger entry at Prayagraj Junction will only be allowed from the city side at Platform No. 1, while the exit will be through the Civil Lines side, at Platforms No. 6 and 10.

PRO Amit Singh further stated that pilgrims will be allowed to access the platforms only through color-coded tickets and designated shelter areas. These shelters are equipped with temporary ticket counters, toilets, and resting facilities for the pilgrims. Additionally, reserved ticket holders will be allowed entry into the station through Gate No. 5.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)