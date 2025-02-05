Mahakumbh Live: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, take holy dip today

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/INSTAGRAM (FILE PHOTO) PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today. He will take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam after reaching Prayagraj at around 10:30 am. Mahakumbh commenced on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and will continue till February 26. It is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. February 5 (today) holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, as it marks the observance of Magh Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami—both deeply rooted in religious and historical beliefs.

