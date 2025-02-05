Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
  Mahakumbh Live: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, take holy dip today
Mahakumbh Live: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, take holy dip today

PM Modi at Mahakumbh Live: PM Modi will visit Mahakumbh today at 10:30 am. He will take a boat ride from Arail Ghat to Sangam, and participate in key events, including a holy dip and an interaction with saints.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Prayagraj Published : Feb 05, 2025 6:50 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 8:37 IST
PM Modi at Prayagraj Mahakumbh
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/INSTAGRAM (FILE PHOTO) PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today. He will take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam after reaching Prayagraj at around 10:30 am. Mahakumbh commenced on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and will continue till February 26. It is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. February 5 (today) holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, as it marks the observance of Magh Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami—both deeply rooted in religious and historical beliefs.

Follow Live Blog for Latest Updates

Live updates :PM Modi at Mahakimbh

  • Feb 05, 2025 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Over 2.5 crore devotees take holy dip on Basant Panchami

    On Basant Panchmi Amirt Snan, over 2.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. In the wake of a stampede, the authorities had unveiled 'Operation 11' —- a set of measures focused on managing the crowd for the Basant Panchami rush.

  • Feb 05, 2025 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    PM Modi's itinerary at Mahakumbh

    • 10:30 AM—arrives in Prayagraj and heads to the DPS helipad.
    • Boards the Nishadraj Cruise to VIP Jetty for his visit.
    • Expected to spend approximately one hour at the site.
    • Takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.
    • Returns after completing his religious rituals.
  • Feb 05, 2025 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    PM Modi to arrive in Prayagraj at 10:30

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Mahakumbh at 10:30 am. He will also meet saints.

