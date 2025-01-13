Mahakumbh: Planning to visit Kumbh Mela 2025? Here’s how you can check Prayagraj's weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Mahakumbh commenced on Monday with full fervour witnessing the presence of tens of lakhs of people, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has developed a dedicated webpage to provide weather updates in view of the world's largest religious gathering. Devotees from all around the world took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam which is the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

The special webpage for the Maha Kumbh will be providing information on temperature, wind chill, wind speed and direction, humidity and air quality. It will also offer hourly, three-hourly and weekly forecasts for Prayagraj and neighbouring cities, including Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies in Prayagraj and nearby regions over the next two to three days along with continuing foggy conditions. The Mahakumbh will continue until February 26.