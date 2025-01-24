'Mahakumbh Pathshala' becomes part of Varanasi schools | How it'll help children grow spiritually?

Follow us on Image Source : DM VARANASI (X) 'Mahakumbh Pathshala' becomes part of primary schools in Varanasi.

Mahakumbh: In an innovative move, the Varanasi administration has launched the 'Mahakumbh Pathshala' initiative in primary schools to educate students about the Kumbh Mela’s historical and religious significance. This program aims to familiarise children with the cultural relevance of one of the world’s largest pilgrimages.

10-page booklet launched

As part of this initiative, primary school students have been provided with a 10-page booklet detailing the importance of various Kumbhs held across India, including the Mahakumbh. The program includes daily 30-minute classes to help students explore the religious and cultural aspects of the event. Families are also involved, with children encouraged to share what they learn at home.

The children are also encouraged to read the booklet at home and share the knowledge with their families, creating a ripple effect of awareness.

10-15 minute sessions each day on Mahakumbh

Himanshu Nagpal, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, explained the purpose of the initiative, “We have prepared a comprehensive booklet on the Mahakumbh, covering its history, present-day facilities, infrastructure, and geographical significance. This knowledge will be shared in schools for three weeks, with 10-15 minute sessions each day, ensuring that every child, except for board exam students, gains a solid understanding of this grand spiritual event.”

“The Kumbh Mela is the largest pilgrimage in the world, and children from all over the country must be educated about it. Varanasi, being the spiritual heart of the world, must ensure its children are well-informed about such a monumental event. The ultimate goal is to empower children with knowledge about the Kumbh, and motivate them to spread this information to their families and communities,” he added.

A student shared her excitement about the new learning experience and said, "Today in class, we learned about the Mahakumbh, and our teacher gave us a booklet to read at home for 30 minutes every day. We were taught how the Mahakumbh, Ardh Kumbh, and Purna Kumbh Melas are celebrated, and what makes each of them special."

Kids to receive certificate

As part of this initiative, children who demonstrate exceptional understanding will be awarded certificates, reinforcing the importance of this cultural education. Through this program, Varanasi aims to foster a generation that is not only spiritually aware but also deeply connected to the rich traditions of India.