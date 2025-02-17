Mahakumbh: Over 52.96 crore pilgrims take holy dip so far in Triveni Sangam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj continues to draw an overwhelming number of devotees from across the globe as millions gather to partake in the sacred ritual of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, by 6 p.m. today, over 1.23 crore pilgrims had bathed in the holy waters, bringing the total number of devotees who have taken the dip since the event began on January 13 to a record-breaking 52.96 crore.

The Mahakumbh, which is held every 12 years, is witnessing an unprecedented turnout in 2025. Drone footage from the Triveni Sangam has showcased the vast crowds of pilgrims gathering at the ghats to perform the sacred ritual, which is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation, or moksha. The sheer magnitude of the gathering is a testament to the significance of the event, as devotees from every corner of India and the world come together for this momentous occasion.

This year’s Mahakumbh is especially auspicious, as seers and astrologers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations occurring during the event are rare, happening only once every 144 years. This rare astrological occurrence has added an extra layer of spiritual importance to the gathering, making it even more meaningful for the millions of pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been closely monitoring the flow of devotees and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event. By 6 p.m. today, over 1.23 crore pilgrims had taken the ritual dip, with more expected in the days leading up to the conclusion of the event on February 26, 2025.

Held once every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is not only a religious event but a symbol of India’s deep spiritual and cultural roots. For many, taking the holy dip at the Sangam is a lifelong aspiration, one that brings a sense of spiritual fulfilment and connection to the divine. As the Mahakumbh continues, the spirit of faith, unity, and devotion is evident at every corner of the grand mela.