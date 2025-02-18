Mahakumbh: Over 99.20 lakh devotees have taken dip at Sangam today, more than 55 crore attended so far Mahakumbh 2025: Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The spiritual fervour at the Mahakumbh remains unwavering as more than 99.20 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam by 4 pm on Tuesday. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the total number of devotees who have bathed in the Maha Kumbh since January 13 has surpassed 54.31.

Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus.

The Mahakumbh, which is held every 12 years, is witnessing an unprecedented turnout in 2025. Drone footage from the Triveni Sangam has showcased the vast crowds of pilgrims gathering at the ghats to perform the sacred ritual, which is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation, or moksha.

This year’s Mahakumbh is especially auspicious, as seers and astrologers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations occurring during the event are rare, happening only once every 144 years. This rare astrological occurrence has added an extra layer of spiritual importance to the gathering, making it even more meaningful for the millions of pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj.

Held once every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is not only a religious event but a symbol of India’s deep spiritual and cultural roots. For many, taking the holy dip at the Sangam is a lifelong aspiration, one that brings a sense of spiritual fulfilment and connection to the divine. As the Mahakumbh continues, the spirit of faith, unity, and devotion is evident at every corner of the grand mela.

