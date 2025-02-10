Mahakumbh: Over 41 crore devotees have taken holy dip, pilgrims continue to reach ghats of Triveni Sangam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An aerial view of devotees gathered at the Sangam to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh continues to witness a huge influx of devotees from across the world who are flocking to the Kumbh Mela to take a holy dip. As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 41 crore people have taken a holy dip so far. Drone visuals from the ghats of Triveni Sangam showed people in large numbers gathering at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Pilgrims from around India and the world continue to arrive in large numbers to take a holy dip despite the three sacred Amrit Snan festivals, on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, concluding.

The highest turnout was for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, when eight crore devotees took a dip, the state government said. During the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore devotees took a dip while the Basant Panchami 'snan' witnessed 2.57 crore pilgrims.

Additionally, more than two crore devotees took a dip on January 30 and February 1 each and another 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have taken a dip.