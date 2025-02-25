Mahakumbh: Over 1.11 crore devotees take dip in Sangam a day ahead of final bath Mahakumbh 2025: Being held after 12 years, this Mahakumbh Mela started on January 13 and culminates on February 26. The mega fair has recorded a footfall of over 63 crore pilgrims and visitors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Kumbh Mela 2025: A day ahead of the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025, more than 1.11 crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj till 6 pm on Tuesday (February 25). According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the total number of devotees who have bathed in the Maha Kumbh since January 13 has surpassed 63.36 crore.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh, ahead of the final official bathing on Mahashivaratri, scheduled for February 26. Mahakumbh Mela 2025, being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, is witnessing an unprecedented turnout in 2025. Drone footage from the Triveni Sangam has showcased the vast crowds of pilgrims gathering at the ghats to perform the sacred ritual, which is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation, or moksha.

Last snan on February 26: No-vehicle zone for Mahashivratri

In view of the massive influx of devotees for the last special bathing date coinciding with Mahashivratri on February 26,he Mahakumbh area has been declared a no-vehicle zone from 4 pm on Tuesday and the entire Prayagraj will follow suit from 6 pm onwards.

However, vehicles carrying essentials will be exempted, according to an official statement. The administration has urged all visitors to comply with the guidelines and cooperate with officials, according to the statement issued by the Mela Police.

February 26 marks both the concluding snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the festival of Mahashivratri. In view of this, devotees are advised to bathe at their nearest ghats and offer prayers at local Shiva temples to prevent overcrowding at major pilgrimage sites, the statement read.

The Mela Police Administration has appealed to all visitors to follow these instructions and help maintain order during the grand religious event. Being held after 12 years, this Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and culminates on February 26. The mega fair has recorded a footfall of over 63 crore pilgrims and visitors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mahakumbh 2025

This year’s Mahakumbh is especially auspicious, as seers and astrologers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations occurring during the event are rare, happening only once every 144 years. This rare astrological occurrence has added an extra layer of spiritual importance to the gathering, making it even more meaningful for the millions of pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj.

Held once every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is not only a religious event but a symbol of India’s deep spiritual and cultural roots. For many, taking the holy dip at the Sangam is a lifelong aspiration, one that brings a sense of spiritual fulfilment and connection to the divine. As the Mahakumbh continues, the spirit of faith, unity, and devotion is evident at every corner of the grand mela.

Also Read: Mahakumbh area will be no-vehicle zone from 4 pm today: Check guidelines for first-time visitors

Also Read: CM Yogi slams SP over health services during Akhilesh's term, lists his government's achievements