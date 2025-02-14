Mahakumbh: Over 50 crore devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela will continue till February 26.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday evening during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The participation marks the largest congregation in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event, as per the state government.

Emphasizing India's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ethos, CM Yogi noted that with 110 crore Sanatan Dharma followers in the country, such massive participation reflects the unwavering faith in the eternal values of Sanatan Dharma. He described this moment as the "Amrit Kaal of India's collective faith."

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the saints, seers, kalpavasis, and devotees participating in this grand religious event. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police personnel, sanitation workers, volunteers, and religious organisations in ensuring the smooth execution of this colossal spiritual gathering. "May Lord Teerthraj Prayag fulfills the wishes of all devotees and continues to bless humanity with peace and prosperity," the Chief Minister added.

Over 92 lakh devotees took holy dip on Feb 14

According to the government, over 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday (February 14) alone, pushing the overall footfall at Mahakumbh past 50 crore (till February 14). Before the onset of the Maha Kumbh, the government had estimated the footfall to be around 40 crore to 45 crore. "Nations like the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh all have smaller populations than those who have immersed themselves in the sacred waters of Sanatan Dharma," the government said in the statement.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

