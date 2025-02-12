Mahakumbh Live: Massive crowd of devotees throng Sangam for Magh Purnima snan

As the Mahakumbh 2025 enters its final stretch, security measures have been ramped up, especially with the upcoming Magh Purnima on February 14, ensuring all arrangements are in place for smooth celebrations.

To monitor the vast crowds gathering at the Ganga ghats, police are utilizing drones to ensure safety and order. This measure is part of the administration's efforts to provide a secure environment for the millions of devotees attending the event.