Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Mahakumbh Live: Massive crowd of devotees throng Sangam for Magh Purnima snan
Live now

Mahakumbh Live: Massive crowd of devotees throng Sangam for Magh Purnima snan

Mahakumbh Mela Live: The Mahakumbh, being held after 12 years, will continue till February 26. More than 40 crore people, many from abroad, have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Prayagraj Published : Feb 12, 2025 4:09 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 5:01 IST
Mahakumbh mela magh purnima
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh 2025, which began in Prayagraj with chants of bhajans and slogans on Paush Poornima, witnessed a see of devotees on each day. This Mahakumbh is being held after 12 years, although seers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations for the event are occurring after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious. As Mahakumbhenters is at its final stretch, devotees have gathered in Prayagraj for the holy snan on the Magh Purnima.

Follow Blog for LIVE Updates

Live updates :Mahakumbh Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2025 5:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Drone view of Sangam on Maghi Purnima

    A massive crowd of devotees throng Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima.

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Unexpected crowd at mela, all arrangements in place: Additional Mela Officer

    Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi says, "Today is the snan of 'Maghi Purnima'. This time an unexpected crowd has come to the Mela. The snan is going on. A large number of devotees are coming here. All preparations have been made."

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Devotees arrive in huge numbers

    A huge crowd of devotees arrive in Prayagraj Mahakumbh to take a holy dip in Sangam on Magh Purnima.

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Govt sends STF chief on ground, 28 new officials on duty

    The Yogi government has sent STF chief Amitabh Yash to the ground in Mahakumbh on a special flight. 28 other new officials have also been deployed as part of special arrangements for Magh Purnima.

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Mahakumbh achieves target of 45 crore devotees within one month

    The Uttar Pradesh government has anticipated that in the 45-day mega-religious gathering, as many as 45 crore devotees will take holy dip. However, the anticipated target was achieved in less than a month on Tuesday.  

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Advisory for Magh Purnima Snan

    • The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday (February 11)  to ensure the safety of the devotees, who are expected to take a dip in the Sangam in large numbers on Wednesday. Essential and emergency services will be allowed.
    • No vehicle zone will also be implemented in Prayagraj city from today after 5 pm onwards with exemption for emergency and essential services.
    • To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles so that devotees will not have trouble reaching the bathing ghats on foot.
    • The restrictions on the entry and exit of vehicles in Prayagraj city and the mela area will also apply to the vehicles of ‘Kalpvasi’.
    • The administration has requested all the Kalpvasis to follow the rules and use only the authorised parking lots. 
    •  To ensure the safe evacuation of the devotees from the Mela area in case of any emergency, the special traffic plan will remain in place till the completion of the bathing ritual on Wednesday.
    • Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have suspended physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shifted to online mode.
  • Feb 12, 2025 4:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Magh Purnima marks end of Kalpavas

    Magh Purnima marks the end of Kalpavas, a one-month stay of devotees that started on Paush Purnima. Over 10 lakh Kalpvasis stayed in Mahakumbh this year. 

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    No vehicle zone declared in prayagraj

    Amid heavy traffic congestion in the holy city, the Prayagraj administration has implemented a special plan for the 'Magh Purnima Snan' on Wednesday, designating the entire Mahakumbh area as a 'no vehicle zone'.

  • Feb 12, 2025 4:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Drones keep watch over Prayagraj on Magh Purnima snan

    As the Mahakumbh 2025 enters its final stretch, security measures have been ramped up, especially with the upcoming Magh Purnima on February 14, ensuring all arrangements are in place for smooth celebrations.

    To monitor the vast crowds gathering at the Ganga ghats, police are utilizing drones to ensure safety and order. This measure is part of the administration's efforts to provide a secure environment for the millions of devotees attending the event.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement