Mahakumbh: Helicopters to shower flowers on devotees during 'Maghi Purnima Snan' on February 12

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the grand Mahakumbha Mela is underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, devotees are set to witness a special floral shower over the sacred Sangam on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday (February 12). As per the information, flowers will be showered at 8 am from helicopters as thousands of pilgrims are expected to take the holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

With just 15 days to go for the Mahakumbh to end, over 45 crore people have taken a dip at Sangam since the grand event began on January 13, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday. In a statement, the state government said that nearly 55 crore people are expected to visit Prayagraj by the end of the Mahakumbh Mela. Even after the three significant 'amrit snans' on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the enthusiasm of pilgrims arriving in the holy city remains unwavering, it said.

On Tuesday, 74.96 lakh people took a dip at the Sangam by 10 am. According to the statement, Mauni Amavasya saw the highest footfall of devotees as 8 crore people took a dip that day. Meanwhile, 3.5 crore people participated in the 'amrit snan' on Makar Sankranti and 2.57 crore devotees on Basant Panchami.

Kalpvas to end with holy dip on Magh Purnima

Kalpvas, an integral tradition of the Mahakumbh that began on January 13, will conclude on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday when devotees in large numbers will take a holy dip in the Sangam, perform 'puja' and 'daan' (donation) before returning home. Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period of time, adhering to self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification. Performing Kalpvas during the Mahakumbh is considered auspicious.

This year, more than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. As per tradition, Kalpvas involves a month-long period of fasting, self-restraint and Satsang on the banks of Sangam, from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

