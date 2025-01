Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi Adityanath arrived to review the situation after fire broke out at Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela fire mishap site to review the situation. A massive fire broke out on Sunday in Sector 19 in Udasin Camp area at the Mahakumbh. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.