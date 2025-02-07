Mahakumbh: Fire breaks out at Shankaracharya Marg of Kumbh Mela, fire brought under control

Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Police said that the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported from the spot. Two to three tents were burnt in the fire which broke out at Sector 18 of the Kumbh Mela.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 11:16 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 11:37 IST
mahakumbh fire
Image Source : PTI Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at Mahakumbh's Sector 18 at the Shankaracharya Marg of the Kumbh Mela. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and dousing operations are being carried out. No casualties have been reported yet from the spot. 

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

Reportedly, smoke was seen in a tent of a pandal in Sector 18 around 10.45 am, however, fire brigade immediately brought the fire under control by sending three vehicles. Two to three tents were burnt but the fire has been brought under control.

(More details awaited)

