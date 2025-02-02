Mahakumbh: CM Yogi directs officials to ensure 'zero errors' in Amrit Snan arrangements on Basant Panchami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: Ahead of the third Amrit Snan at the Mahakumbh on Basant Panchami this Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure flawless arrangements with no room for errors. During a review meeting in Prayagraj on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised that the traditional 'Shobha Yatra' of 'Akharas' should be held with grandeur, ensuring all preparations are completed on time, according to an official statement.

'Safety and convenience of everyone should be ensured'

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of security and said the safety and convenience of everyone should be ensured. He also directed the officials to increase parking space and ensure that devotees had to walk as little as possible.

He further said that senior police officers should be assigned to manage traffic at key locations. The Chief Minister emphasised that Sunday and Monday would be crucial and stated that no VIP protocol would be enforced before, during, or after the major bathing days.

Emphasizing the importance of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure smooth execution by installing sturdy barriers, elevated signages, and proper lighting.

He stressed the use of satellite phones for improved communication and ordered additional police deployment at sensitive spots. The CM also instructed police verification of suspicious individuals in the Jhunsi area and the removal of encroachments.

"Street vendors should not occupy roads and must be relocated to designated areas. Regular police patrolling, along with crane and ambulance services, must be ensured," CM Yogi said.

Mahakumbh stampede

These instructions followed a stampede on January 20 near the Sangam, where a massive crowd of pilgrims had gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. The tragic incident resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries as the area became overwhelmingly congested.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

As of February 1, over 33.61 crores devotees have taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

