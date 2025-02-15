Mahakumbh 2025: Planning to visit Kumbh Mela? Authorities declare 'no vehicle zone' on these dates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rush of devotees on Maghi Purnima, during the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj.

The entire Mahakumbh area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has been declared a "no vehicle zone" for February 15 and 16, in view of the possibility of a heavy crowd over the weekend. Reportedly no vehicle will be allowed to enter and the vehicles which hold a pass will also be diverted to the nearby parking.

Travellers have been asked to use alternative means of transport. Notably, the decision was taken by the administration for smoother traffic at Kumbh Mela following severe traffic snarls and crowding at Kumbh Mela 2025.

The footfall at Mahakumbh crossed the 50 crore mark with as many devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, which is more than the combined population of the US and Russia, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"Largest congregation" in human history: UP Govt

The participation marks the "largest congregation" in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event, said the state government, which is hosting the mega fair in Prayagraj. The statement from the Uttar Pradesh government added that the footfall at the Hindu pilgrimage has surpassed the population count of all countries except India and China.

Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus.

According to the government, over 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday alone, pushing the overall footfall at Mahakumbh past 50 crore (till February 14).

"I sincerely thank all those involved in the successful organisation of this grand festival of humanity, including the Mahakumbh Mela administration, local administration, police, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all departments of the central and state governments associated with the Mahakumbh," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.