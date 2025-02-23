Mahakumbh: 62 crore devotees have come to Kumbh Mela so far, one of century's rarest events, says CM Yogi Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have come to the Mahakumbh so far and the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in full grandeur as crores of devotees take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam every day. Just three days before the Kumbh Mela comes to its culmination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have come to the Mahakumbh so far and the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Welcoming all the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Mahakumbh of the startup world. There is an attraction towards the Mahakumbh at this time."

He said, "This is important for me. Today, I have come to Braj Bhoomi, behind which there has been a spiritual and cultural background. It has influenced India's civilisation and culture for a long time.''

One of the rarest events of the century: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Adityanath while talking about the devotees coming to the Mahakumbh this time, said that so far 62 crore devotees have come to the event.

''I think that in any event in the world, whether it is spiritual or for any tourism purpose, the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period of time in that ceremony and being united with that event is in itself one of the rarest events of the century,'' he said.

Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of the Gorakshapeeth, remarked that it must have been envisioned that a time would come when people in India might feel disconnected from their traditions and culture.

He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from PTI)