Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh govt merges three streams of Ganga River into one at Sangam ahead of mela

Mahakumbh 2025: Three streams of the Ganga river were merged at the Sangam area by the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh to create better bathing facilities for millions of devotees expected to attend the Mahakumbh in 2025, officials said today (December 18).

Approximately 22 hectares of additional space have been created which will allow a large number of devotees to bathe simultaneously at a central location, officials added. Previously, the Ganga had changed its course, splitting into three streams between Shastri Bridge and Sangam Nose. This split impacted the river's purity and complicated the organisation of the Mahakumbh, officials said.

The division not only reduced the mela area but also disrupted arrangements for the pilgrims, they said. Now, with the efforts of the irrigation department, the river's original course has been restored and it is flowing cohesively as a single stream, they added.

The department developed a strategic plan to ensure a grand Mahakumbh experience, centralizing bathing facilities for the anticipated 40 crore devotees at one location instead of spreading them across multiple spots. The department drew a parallel to the mythological story of Bhagirath, who brought the sacred river to Earth through rigorous penance for the salvation of his ancestors,

"To turn the plan into reality, the expertise of IIT Guwahati's team was sought. Based on their survey report, three massive dredging machines were deployed to streamline and expand the flow of Ganga in the Sangam area," they said.

To tackle these issues, the dredgers were strategically positioned at various points near Shastri Bridge. However, the powerful current repeatedly destabilized the heavy dredgers, causing discharge pipes to bend and making it difficult to control the equipment, they added.

The team then used large anchors, pontoon bridges and thick ropes secured to the riverbanks to stabilize the machines, they said. After relentless efforts, the three streams of Ganga river were successfully unified into a single flow which made the Sangam area more spacious and better organised than ever before, officials said.

To level the additional 22 hectares of space, five lakh metric tonnes of sand were arranged, ensuring a well-prepared and accessible fairground for the upcoming Mahakumbh, officials added.