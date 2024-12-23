Mahakumbh 2025: Tight security arrangements in place, 50,000 police personnel to ensure safety of pilgrims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Uttar Pradesh Police have made a tight arrangement for the Mahakumbh Mela 2024.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj will witness an extensive security setup, with 50,000 police personnel deployed to address potential challenges such as terror threats, cyberattacks, rogue drones, and human trafficking. Confirming this, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said he is personally supervising preparations to ensure a safe and secure environment for the event. He said that the mega event is expected to draw approximately 45 crore pilgrims.

The DGP further said this year's Kumbh aims to be highly digital, with law enforcement leveraging advanced technologies like AI-enabled cameras and drones. Specific strategies are in place to identify and neutralise rogue drones effectively. Additionally, recognising the rising threat of cybercrime, the police are implementing robust measures to protect pilgrims from cybercriminal activities, Kumar said.

"Ahead of the Mahakumbh, the police force has hired a team of private experts from the Future Crime Research Foundation and tied up with IIT Kanpur for cyber world patrolling to save pilgrims from cyber frauds and crimes. We have established a cyber police station in the Mahakumbh area for the first time. We have roped in national agencies like I4C and CERT-IN for cyber patrolling and analysing cyber security networks. They will also work on data protection," the DGP Kumar told to news agency PTI.

About the crowd management and traffic plan, which will be one of the most important aspects in the mela, Kumar said the traffic movement will be closely monitored and effective measures will be taken at the source of overcrowding. "We have installed 2,700 CCTV cameras, including those having AI capabilities, and parameters have been fed in them to give alerts regarding crowd density, movement, flow, barricade jumping, fire and smoke alerts. With automatic number plate recognition capabilities, parking areas will be managed and estimate of number of vehicles coming to the city can be made," the DGP said.

The integrated command and control centre, having four wings--- three in mela area and one in the city -- will keep a 24-hour watch on the crowd movement. Several diversion plans are also there for pilgrims in case of an emergency. On VIP movement control, Kumar said anyone visiting will have to walk for one kilometer on normal days and 3 km on peak days of 'snan' (bath).

Strategy for with lost and found cases

On being asked about strategies to deal with lost and found cases, Kumar said 10 digital lost and found centres have been established and local police will also be there to assist people in such cases. Police is also preparing a network for lost mobile scenarios, he said. With women security in focus, three Mahlia police stations, 10 pink booths and a large contingent of women police force has been deployed.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

