Mahakumbh 2025: Rajnath Singh takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, performs Ganga Aarti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Rajnath Singh takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 18 took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of Mahakumbh. He performed Aarti and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers. Over 7.3 crore devotees from across the world have taken the holy dip in Prayagraj in six days.

'I consider it my good fortune'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient vedic astronomical event... This is a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with the spiritual, scientific aspect of Sanatan Dharma as well as social harmony... Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for the way he efficiently conducted the world's largest public gathering... I heartily congratulate him for this."

The Defence Minister was accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others leaders of the party. He announced his visit to Mahakumbh on X and posted, "Today, 18th January, I shall be in Prayagraj to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. The Mahakumbh is a celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Looking forward to join this holy confluence," Rajnath Singh's post reads.

Uttar Pradesh government had anticipated that over 45 crore people will attend the Mahakumbh. On the first day of the Kumbh Mela, a record 1.70 crore pilgrims took the holy dip and on January 14, around 3.50 crore people bathed in the Sangam. In the first two days of Mahakumbh alone, more than 5.20 crore devotees took the holy dip