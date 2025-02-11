Mahakumbh 2025: Railways takes these initiatives to manage crowd, to operate this new train | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railways station flooded with pilgrims in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: There is a huge crowd at the railway stations to go to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. In view of the surging crowd in Mahakumbh, the railway administration has taken a big step. The number of trains has been increased to reduce the crowd from Prayagraj. Also, the bogies in the train have been increased to manage the influx of pilgrims in the holy city.

A special train will be operated by the Northeast Railway for passengers' convenience during the Mahakumbh. This train (05104 ) will run from Prayagraj Rambagh and will stop at the following stations:

List of stations

Jhunsi

Gyanpur Road

Madho Singh

Banaras

Bhadohi

Janghai

Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Jn.

Chilbila

Sultanpur

Khajurhat

Ayodhya Cantt

Ayodhya Dham Jn.

Mankapur

Babhanan

Basti

Khalilabad

Gorakhpur

Chauri Chaura

Gauri Bazar

Deoria Sadar

Bhatni

Salempur

Belthara Road

Mau

Dullahpur

Aundihar

Sarnath

Varanasi City

Varanasi Jn.

Banaras

Madho Singh

Gyanpur Road

Jhunsi

Prayag Rambagh

The train will run from February 12th to 28th and will have 14 coaches of ordinary second/sleeper class and two coaches of SLRD. A total of 16 coaches will be added to it.

Railways cancels many passenger trains

Meanwhile, many passenger trains going to Prayagraj have been canceled till further orders. According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Northeast Railway, some trains have been canceled due to unavoidable operational reasons. When Varanasi Railway chief Santosh Kumar was asked about the development on phone, he said that passenger trains going to Prayagraj have been cancelled. At the same time, additional bogies have been added to the trains to get the crowd out of Prayagraj.

The list of cancelled trains is as follows:

55105 Chhapra Kachari-Thawe Passenger Train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

55106 Thawe-Chhapra Kachari Passenger Train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

55107 Thawe-Kaptanganj Passenger Train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

55108 Kaptanganj-Thawe Passenger Train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

15105 Chhapra-Nautanwa Express: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

15106 Nautanwa-Chhapra Express: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

65101/65119 Ghazipur City-Jaunpur MEMU Train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

65102/65120 Jaunpur-Ghazipur City MEMU train: Cancelled from 11 to 15 February, 2025

(Report- Shashikant Tiwari, Ghazipur)