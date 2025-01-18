Mahakumbh 2025: Over 4.5 million devotees take holy dip on sixth day of Prayagraj Kumbh mela

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aerial view of Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 2.5 million pilgrims visited the ongoing Mahakumbh mela being held in the city of Prayagraj on the sixth day till 4 PM, as per the official data. On the other hand, over 1.5 million Kalpvasis along with 3.5 million devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million (7.3 crore) pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh Mela so far, as per the data. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a holy dip in Mahakumbh and lauded CM Yogi for making massive arrangements. He also termed the ongoing Mahakumbh as a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, one based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event.

After taking a dip at the Triveni, Singh said, "I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a festival of Indian culture and spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, which is based on the ancient Vedic astronomical event... This is a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati with the spiritual, scientific aspect of Sanatan Dharma as well as social harmony..."

The top BJP leader also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting the world's largest public gathering. "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for the way he efficiently conducted the world's largest public gathering... I heartily congratulate him for this," he said.

Defence Minister Singh also performed puja and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers. He was accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders of the party.

(With inputs from PTI)