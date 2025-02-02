Mahakumbh 2025: 'Operation Eleven' to manage crowd during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees on the eve of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan during the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (February 2) said it has put into place a special crowd management plan named 'Operation Eleven' for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh.

The 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami will take place on Monday (February 3).

According to a statement, the plan, devised under strict instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensures a one-way traffic route for devotees and smooth movement on pontoon bridges. To prevent overcrowding at the Triveni ghats, additional police forces have been deployed and barricades have been increased.

The heightened measures have been put in place as part of the state government's "zero-error" programme for the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan in the wake of a stampede at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 pilgrims injured who had gathered for a holy dip on one of the most auspicious bathing dates at the Kumbh.

Key responsibilities under Operation Eleven: