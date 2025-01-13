Mahakumbh 2025: Mulayam Yadav's statue in fair area sparks row, Akhara Parishad calls him 'anti-Sanatan'

Follow us on Image Source : X Mulayam Yadav's statue in Mahakumbh sparks row

Kumbh Mela 2025: A statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mahakumbh Mela sparked row on Sunday. Several seers raised objection against it and condemned the installation. The statue, around two-three feet tall, was inaugurated on Saturday at the camp in Sector 16 set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, said.

"anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan"

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad strongly criticised the move. Its president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan".

"We have no objection to Mulayam Singh's statue. He has been our chief minister. But what message do they (SP people) want to give by installing the statue at this time. Everyone knows what his contribution has been in the Ram temple movement. He has always been anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan and in favour of Muslims," Puri said.

Mata Prasad Pandey inaugurated the statue

SP leader Pandey inaugurated the statue of "Netaji" on Sunday. He also told the media the idol will be restored to the party office after the Kumbh Mela. "He was our leader, and the camp was organised to spread his thoughts and ideas. Pilgrims and other people are welcomed to go to the camp, have food, and stay there. A small statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in a symbolic manner," Pandey told reporters.

Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand supported the Mahant Ravindra Puri's statement on this issue and said that it is appropriate for the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad to condemn the move.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav served as defence minister and as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times. He passed away on October 10, 2022.

