Mahakumbh 2025: Mela administration hikes boat fare by 50 per cent amid prolonged demands from boatmen

Image Source : PTI A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Ahead of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved a 50% hike in fares for boatmen, addressing their long-standing demands. Additional District Magistrate for Mahakumbh, Vivek Chaturvedi, confirmed the decision, stating it was reached after fruitful discussions between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration. The fare adjustment aims to balance the interests of the boatmen with the anticipated surge in demand during the religious gathering, he added.

Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association, expressed gratitude for the decision, stating that boat fares had remained stagnant for years despite rising inflation and increasing costs of maintenance. He praised the administration's decision as a significant step in favour of the boatmen's welfare.

Following the fare hike for boats, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that devotees are not overcharged. A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency and it will be prominently displayed at all ghats and parking areas, according to ADM Mela. Meanwhile, the administration has also restricted the movement of vehicles for devotees' safety. While motorboats remain prohibited, traditional boats can operate even on major bathing festival days.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mahakumbh Abhinav Pathak stated that decisions regarding boat operations during festivals will be based on weather and crowd conditions. "Currently, 1,455 boats are in operation at Sangam, but this number is expected to exceed 4,000 during Mahakumbh as boats from neighbouring districts arrive. All boats will undergo safety inspections before being issued licenses, and life jackets will be provided to boatmen. Additionally, every boatman will receive insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh," he said.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

