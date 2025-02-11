Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi holds meeting over preparations for Magh Purnima snan, discusses traffic issue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi holds meeting with top officials

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave guidelines while reviewing the arrangements for the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The CM also gave important instructions to the administration and police officials on the upcoming Magh Purnima snan, scheduled to be held on February 12, so that the safety and convenience of the devotees can be ensured in the mega religious fair.

Number of shuttle buses should be increased: CM

The chief minister said the traffic system should be managed in a better way so that long queues of vehicles on the road do not arise anywhere. He directed that the parking spaces built on the border of Prayagraj should be used properly and under no circumstances unauthorised vehicles should enter the fair premises.

He ordered to increase in the number of shuttle buses so that devotees can easily reach the fair area from the parking lot. Yogi also asked officials to take care of children, elderly and women.

Instructions regarding traffic movement

The chief minister also said that coordination of traffic movement should be maintained in Prayagraj and its adjoining districts and barricading should be done to control the pressure of the crowd in the fair area. He also instructed to contact the railway administration, so that the operation of trains remains continuous and the devotees can travel safely.

Asked to pay special attention to cleanliness

Yogi also talked about paying special attention to cleanliness in the Mahakumbh. He said that cleanliness should be maintained continuously in the fair area and Sangam so that the devotees get a clean environment. Apart from this, police patrolling should be increased in the fair area and said to ensure the availability of essential services like cranes, and ambulances.

