UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds officials, police after successful Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | LIVE Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government’s commitment to sanitation and environmental conservation, particularly at places of spiritual significance like Prayagraj, which hosts the Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised the efforts of administrative officials and police personnel, emphasizing their role in the state’s transformation. Speaking at an event honoring sanitation and healthcare workers, CM Yogi highlighted how strong political will and proper support can lead to remarkable achievements.

"The new Uttar Pradesh of a new India has set an example for the country. Administrative officials and police personnel have proven that with the right support and a determined leadership, anything can be achieved," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister commended the dedication of sanitation and healthcare workers, acknowledging their contribution to public welfare and the overall development of the state. The event aimed to recognise their efforts in maintaining cleanliness and public health and ensuring efficient governance at the grassroots level.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya, and other cabinet ministers conducted pooja at Arail Ghat-Sangam on Thursday, after the conclusion of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday. Prior to the religious ceremonies, CM Yogi and his cabinet took part in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat, stressing the need to keep the sanctity of the place intact even after the grand festival was over.

CM Yogi speaks of appreciation for Mahakumbh's success

CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the devotees and donors who turned the 45-day-long religious congregation into a grand success. “It is the result of your collective efforts that Maha Kumbh 2025 has set new benchmarks in security, cleanliness, and management while maintaining its divine grandeur,” he stated.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also expressed his gratitude and said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the devotees who attended Maha Kumbh. I also thank the sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other employees who played a crucial role in making the event successful. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support.”

66 Crore devotees took holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Recalling the magnitude of the event, CM Yogi attributed PM Modi for Maha Kumbh's record success, disclosing that more than 66 crore devotees had a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in the past 45 days.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, “Respected Prime Minister, under your guidance, Maha Kumbh 2025 has concluded successfully, binding people in a spiritual unity of equality and harmony. This festival, which embodies the sacred sentiment of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family), has united millions.”

PM Modi calls Mahakumbh a 'Maha Yagya of Unity'

The Uttar Pradesh CM's post came in response to PM Modi's blog, where the Prime Minister described Maha Kumbh as a "Maha Yagya of Unity." PM Modi praised the event for its global spiritual significance and organizational excellence, emphasizing the cultural and religious importance of the gathering.

CM Yogi ended his address by paying a doff to the holy Ganga and Lord Beni Madhav, chanting, "Har Har Gange! Jai Sri Beni Madhav!"

The Mahakumbh 2025, which had kicked off in January, saw record turnout, solidifying its place as the world's largest religious congregation.

