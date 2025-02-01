Mahakumbh: 118-member diplomatic delegation from 77 countries visits Prayagraj | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A foreign delegation visited the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: A 118-member delegation, consisting of Heads of Mission (HoM), their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries, visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday. Upon their arrival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met with them. This visit is termed a key diplomatic event, which shows international interest in one of India’s most iconic religious and cultural gatherings.

As foreign diplomats visited the Mela region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Ambassadors, High Commissioners have come to participate in the Maha Kumbh. We have to welcome them. Everyone is excited." Speaking to the media earlier today, Slovak Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, congratulated the Indian government for organizing the event. "I am very excited. I want to congratulate your government for organising this great spiritual event... I am a fan of India. India is like my second home," he said.

How foreign delegation reacted?

Stella Nkomo, Zimbabwe's ambassador to India described this as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," adding that "Diplomatic life is also about pursuing cultural and public diplomacy. This is a cultural diplomacy where we seek to understand India deeply... We are grateful to the Uttar Pradesh state for hosting us." Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, also expressed his happiness at being able to participate in the ceremony. "I am very happy to take part in this important ceremony and follow the traditions," he said.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

It should be mentioned here that more than 5.42 million devotees took a dip on Saturday in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Among these, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Triveni waters today. As of January 31, over 314.6 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the event.

The Mahakumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Mahakumbh website. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26.

