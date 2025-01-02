Maha Kumbh 2025: Planning to visit Prayagraj? You must know Railways' these arrangements, restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : X Railways prepares to welcome crores of devotees in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: The Railways made comprehensive arrangements to ensure safety and convenience during the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Thursday. In view of the heavy crowd in the mega event, to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, more than 18,000 personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and State Railway Police brought to the holy city on duty from all parts of Indian Railways. During this time, there will be a system of entry from the city side and exit from the Civil Line side at Prayagraj Junction. The Railways authorities also imposed some restrictions as a part of crowd management and safety measures.

During the Kumbh Mela, some restrictions will be imposed at railway stations for the safety of passengers and their smooth movement. The restrictions will be in force for three days from one day before the main holy bathings.

There are six main holy baths -

Paush Purnima: January 13

Makar Sankranti : January 14

Mauni Amavasya: January 29

Basant Panchami: February 03

Magh Purnima: February 12

Mahashivratri: February 26

Restrictions at Prayagraj Junction -

Entry will be given only from the city side (towards platform no. 1)

Exit will be given only towards the Civil Lines side

Unreserved passengers will be given entry through direction-wise passenger shelters

Ticketing arrangements will be in the form of unreserved ticket counters, ATMs and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters

Reserved passengers will be given separate entry through gate number 5 from the city side

Reserved passengers will be allowed to go to the platform only 30 minutes before the arrival of their train

Restrictions at Naini Junction -

Entry will be given only from Station Road

Exit will be given only towards the goods shed (second entrance)

Unreserved passengers will be given entry through direction-wise passenger shelters

Reserved passengers will be given entry from gate number 2

Ticketing arrangements will be in the form of unreserved ticket counters, ATMs and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters

Restrictions at Prayagraj Chheoki Station -

Entry will be given only from the COD road connecting the Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway

Exit will be given only towards GEC Naini Road (first entry)

Unreserved passengers will be given entry through a direction-wise passenger shelter

Reserved passengers will be given entry from Gate No 2

Ticketing facility will be available in the form of unreserved ticket counter, ATM and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters

Restrictions at Subedarganj Station -

Entry will be given only from Jhalwa (Kaushambi Road)

Exit will be given only towards GT Road

Passenger shelter will be available for unreserved passengers

Reserved passengers will be given entry from Gate No 3

Ticketing facility will be available in the form of unreserved ticket counter, ATM and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters.

Restrictions at Phaphmau Station -

Entry will be given only from the second entrance (Platform No.-4)

Exit will be given only towards Phaphmau Bazar (Platform No.-1)

Unreserved passengers will be given entry through direction-wise passenger shelter.

Ticketing facility will be available in the form of unreserved ticket counter, ATM and mobile ticketing.

Reserved passengers will be taken from Sahason Marg towards the second entrance and will be given entry from the second entrance only

Restrictions at Prayag Rambagh Station -

Entry will be given only from the main entrance from Hanuman Mandir Chauraha

Exit will be given only towards Louder Road

Ticketing facilities will be available in the form of unreserved ticket counters, ATMs and mobile ticketing at passenger shelters

Restrictions at Jhunsi Station -

Entry and exit facilities will be provided from both sides of the station.

Ticketing facilities will be available in the form of unreserved ticket counters, ATMs and mobile ticketing at passenger shelters.

Also, Prayagraj Sangam station will remain closed on main bathing days (one day before to two days after the main bathing day).

Medical facility at railway station

Meanwhile, a six-bed observation room has been set up at Prayagraj Junction where all types of equipment like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ECG machines, glucometers, nebulizers and stretchers have been provided to provide medical assistance to the passengers. 1,186 CCTV cameras will be functional with live footage in CCTV control rooms for the safety of passengers. Out of these, about 116 cameras have AI-based face recognition systems to identify anti-social elements.

3,000 special trains during the Maha Kumbh 2025

The Railways will run 3,000 special trains during the Maha Kumbh 2025, out of which 560 trains will operate on ring rail. General Manager of North Central Railway Upendra Chandra Joshi told reporters that a total of 560 ticketing points are being made available at nine railway stations -- Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, Prayagraj Chheoki, Prayag Junction, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam and Jhunsi -- as well as in the fair area.

He informed that about 10 lakh tickets can be distributed from these counters per day. In view of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Railways has now started the facility of taking railway tickets 15 days in advance.

Joshi said a plan has been prepared for ring rail on Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Varanasi-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Sangam Prayag-Jaunpur-Prayag-Prayagraj, Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Chitrakoot-Govindpuri and Jhansi-Govindpuri-Prayagraj-Manikpur-Chitrakoot-Jhansi routes.

