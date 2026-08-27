Lucknow sweets factory raided; 200 kg contaminated sweets destroyed, 180 litres oil seized

New Delhi:

A food safety team in Lucknow raided an illegally operating sweets manufacturing unit and destroyed around 200 kg of sweets that were found unfit for human consumption. The team also sealed 180 litres of refined soybean oil after suspecting its quality during the inspection. The action was carried out at Rinku's sweets factory in Neeva Qasim Kheda after officials received information about the unit. The factory was allegedly operating without a valid food licence and was subsequently ordered to shut down.

200 kg of contaminated sweets destroyed

During the inspection, food safety officials found extremely unhygienic conditions at the manufacturing facility. Taking into account the potential risk to public health, the team identified around two quintals, or 200 kg, of sweets as contaminated and unsuitable for human consumption.

The seized sweets, estimated to be worth around Rs 20,000, were destroyed at the spot to prevent them from entering the market and being sold to consumers.

180 litres of refined soybean oil seized

The food safety team also found 180 litres of refined soybean oil to be of suspicious quality. The oil, valued at around Rs 40,860, was seized by the officials. To determine the quality and safety of the products being used at the factory, samples of peda, skimmed milk powder (SMP), refined soybean oil and silver edible foil were collected for laboratory testing.

(Image Source : REPORTER) 180 litres of refined soybean oil were found to be of suspicious quality.

Factory shut over lack of valid licence

Officials said the sweets manufacturing unit was being operated without a valid food licence, which prompted the department to take immediate action against the establishment. The inspection also brought the unhygienic conditions inside the unit to light, raising concerns over the safety standards followed during the preparation of sweets meant for public consumption.

Legal action to follow after lab report

Food safety authorities said further action will be taken after the laboratory reports of the collected samples are received. Officials said strict legal proceedings will be initiated against the sweets manufacturer in court if the laboratory findings establish violations of food safety standards. The action assumes significance as sweets and other ready-to-eat food products are widely consumed across Lucknow, particularly during festivals and special occasions.

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