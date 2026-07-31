Lucknow's Tunday Kababi embroiled in Waqf land row, maulvi accuses owner of encroaching on Mosque

Lucknow:

Explosive allegations of encroachment on Waqf property have triggered a controversy in Lucknow’s historic Chowk area, with senior Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad accusing the famous Tunday Kababi outlet of carrying out illegal construction near a protected mosque.

Kalbe Jawwad alleged that the restaurant, located near Akbari Gate, was involved in tunnel-like construction activity and had encroached upon land belonging to a Waqf Board-protected mosque. He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and order an inquiry into the matter.

Owner denies allegations

However, the owner of Tunday Kababi, Abu Bakar Qureshi, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless. He said the outlet has been operating from the same location since 1905, when it was established by his grandfather, and that no new construction has been carried out on the premises.

“The shop has remained at the same location since 1905. We have only done cleaning, maintenance and renovation work. No new construction has ever taken place inside the premises,” Qureshi said. He added that he was unsure why such allegations were being made but suggested that he may have been misinformed.

Meanwhile, local officials associated with the mosque clarified that the structure in question is over 200 years old and includes residential portions above it. The mosque’s mutawalli (caretaker), Maulana Saif Abbas, said that only repair work was carried out after obtaining due permission.

He explained that water seepage from the old structure above the shop had been causing inconvenience, prompting the need for repairs. Following a renewed lease agreement about four months ago, the shop owner undertook limited restoration work to prevent leakage and fix damaged portions using cement.

Abbas categorically denied any claims of tunnel construction or illegal encroachment, stating that the mosque structure remains unchanged and no violation of Waqf property has taken place.

About Tunday Kababi

Founded in 1905, Tunday Kababi is one of Lucknow's most iconic culinary landmarks, celebrated for its signature Awadhi Galouti Kebabs, known for their soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. The restaurant has earned international recognition, with food guide TasteAtlas ranking it among the world's most legendary restaurants.

Over the decades, Tunday Kababi has expanded into multiple outlets, but its legacy is rooted in two historic establishments in Old Lucknow. The original Chowk outlet, located in Phool Wali Gali, continues to serve its traditional buffalo meat (bade) kebabs in a modest, street-side setting that has remained largely unchanged for more than a century.

The Aminabad outlet offers a larger, family-friendly dining space and an expanded menu featuring mutton Galouti Kebabs, chicken dishes and biryani, while preserving the restaurant's signature Awadhi flavours and heritage.

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