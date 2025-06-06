Lucknow: Accused in rape of toddler killed in encounter with police near Alambagh border The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night, when the girl was sleeping under the metro station with her parents.

New Delhi:

In a heinous crime in the Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a two and a half year old infant was raped by a water vendor who reportedly worked in the Railways. The accused, identified as Deepak Verma, was later killed in an encounter in a retaliatory firing by the police during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The accused was traced by police within 24 hours of the incident. When stopped at the Cantt-Alambagh border, he opened fire on the police and was injured in retaliatory firing. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The late-night encounter on Devikheda Road involved DCP Central’s crime team and Alambagh police.

DCP Ashish Srivastava said that multiple teams were formed soon after the incident and a reqard of Rs 1 lakh was announced for Verma's arrest.

Minor suffered severe injuries

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night, when the girl was sleeping under the metro station with her parents. The accused allegedly picked the girl from there, took her to a nearby spot where he raped her. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

As per media reports, the girl suffered major injuries to her private parts and remains in critical condition. The doctors confirmed that she lost a lot of blood and would require a plastic surgery, TOI reported.

Case filed under POCSO Act

Earlier, a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012. The police teams traced the accused through CCTV footages.

DCP Central Lucknow Ashish Srivastava said, "On June 5, at 10 am, a complaint was lodged that a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped. A case was registered and five teams were formed. According to the scooter seen in the CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Deepak Verma. After this, a proposal was made to the Police Commissioner to declare a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Within 20 hours, an encounter took place between the police team and the accused. The accused was injured and was sent to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead."