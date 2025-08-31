One dead, several injured in firecracker factory blast in Lucknow, CM Yogi takes cognisance The Chief Minister directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. He also gave instructions for proper treatment of the injured.

Lucknow:

A person was killed and several others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, said officials. The incident happened in the Behta village, Gudamba area, on Kursi Road. Local authorities and police have rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident in the firecracker factory in Lucknow and has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

He has directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided with immediate hospital care and proper treatment, while also wishing them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to reach the site without delay and expedite relief and rescue operations. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is also expected.

More details are awaited.