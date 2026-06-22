Lucknow fire tragedy: Distress calls, eyewitness accounts and rescue efforts reveal terrifying ordeal

Lucknow:

A devastating fire at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday afternoon has left at least 15 people dead, with fears that the toll could rise further. Rescue teams continue to search the affected building as firefighters work to completely eliminate any remaining hotspots. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the city, with survivors, families and eyewitnesses recounting the terrifying moments that unfolded inside the building.

Eyewitnesses describe moments of panic

People present near the site described scenes of chaos as thick smoke engulfed the building and trapped those inside. One eyewitness, Aman, said, "There is a library or a computer course institute here. When we reached the spot, we saw smoke coming out of the building. We rescued five to six people. After the fire broke out, one person jumped from the building and suffered serious injuries. Some people are still trapped inside." The eyewitness account highlights the desperation of those caught in the blaze and the efforts made by locals before emergency services arrived in full strength.

Ground report reveals chilling details

India TV's team has been continuously reporting from the ground to bring updates from the site of the tragedy. Correspondent Vishal Pratap Singh, who reached the scene, shared a heart-wrenching account narrated by a victim's family member.

According to Singh, a young man trapped inside the building called his father at 2:36 pm and pleaded for help. "He told his father, 'Dad, I am trapped inside. The building has caught fire. Please inform the police and the fire department quickly so that I can be brought down safely and my life can be saved,'" the correspondent said.

Building housed multiple establishments

The India TV reporter reported that nearly 25 to 30 people were inside the building when the fire broke out. The ground and first floors housed a pet clinic, while coding-related activities for a gaming zone were being conducted on the second floor. Several employees regularly worked at the facility. Families of some of those present said their children had been working there for nearly four years.

Rescue operations remain underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continuing search and evacuation efforts.

KGMU confirms 15 deaths

Providing an update on the casualties, Dr Amiya Agrawal, Medical Superintendent of the Trauma Centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU), confirmed that 15 people had lost their lives in the incident.

"We have received 21 to 22 youngsters here. Five of them are injured and have been admitted for treatment. Two individuals who jumped from the building suffered back injuries. Their CT scans have been conducted and treatment is underway. Fifteen people were brought dead and will be sent for post-mortem examination. Five bodies have already been shifted to the mortuary, while arrangements are being made to transfer the remaining ten," he said.

Investigation likely to focus on safety compliance

With the scale of the tragedy becoming clearer, attention is expected to shift towards fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness inside the building. Authorities are likely to investigate whether adequate fire prevention systems, evacuation measures and safety clearances were in place at the premises. Officials have maintained that the immediate priority remains rescue operations, treatment of the injured and support for affected families.

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