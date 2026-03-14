Lucknow: Father and stepmother brutally murder 5-year-old son, mob attacks accused pair

Lucknow:

A spine-chilling case of child abuse and murder has ignited fury in Lucknow's Chowk area, where a father and stepmother allegedly beat their 5-year-old son Arnav to death, prompting locals to assault the accused as police struggled to control the mob.

Gruesome discovery and post-mortem revelations

The tragedy unfolded in Lajpat Nagar, Chowk, when Arnav's body was found in suspicious circumstances. Post-mortem reports exposed horrific brutality: the child's body bore multiple wounds from recent and past beatings, including 21 injury marks, blunt force trauma from sticks, cigarette burns, and a fatal blow slamming his head against the wall. Neighbors and family revealed ongoing torture, with Arnav routinely subjected to savage beatings that turned his body black-and-blue and broke bones.

Enraged mob assaults accused amid police chaos

As Chowk police arrived at the couple's home with the suspects in custody, furious residents erupted in protests, hurling abuses, slapping the father, a local lawyer, and attempting a severe beating on both. Heavy police deployment outside the house barely contained the chaos, with locals surrounding the vehicle and demanding instant justice. The stepmother, who ran a home boutique business and her husband faced relentless outrage for their alleged cruelty.

Family alleges long-term abuse cover-up

Arnav's grandmother and uncle disclosed they were never allowed unsupervised visits, and in scorching summer heat, the child was forced into full-sleeve shirts and even a monkey cap to hide his injuries. After his biological mother's death, Arnav had lived with relatives until the father sought custody, only for the abuse to escalate fatally. Both accused have been arrested, but the neighborhood demands the death penalty and exemplary punishment.

Police probe and calls for justice

Chowk police have registered a case and are investigating the prolonged abuse, with initial findings confirming strangulation and repeated violence. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, highlighting child safety failures, as protesters vow sustained pressure for conviction. Authorities urge calm, promising swift action, while Arnav's death serves as a grim reminder of domestic horrors hidden behind closed doors.