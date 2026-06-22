VIDEO: Students jump from building to escape as massive fire engulfs Lucknow coaching centre; CM Yogi reacts

Lucknow:

A major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, triggering panic among students and local residents. The coaching institute was reportedly operating on the upper floor of a commercial building located in the Purnia region. As thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building, several students were forced to jump from the structure to save their lives. Initial reports suggest that the blaze broke out following a short circuit in the building's air conditioning unit. The dramatic scenes created chaos in the area as bystanders rushed to help those escaping the blaze.

'10-12 people said to be trapped inside the building'

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the incident. Firefighters immediately launched an operation to bring the fire under control and ensure the safe evacuation of people trapped inside the building. Officials said firefighting efforts were underway, and several fire brigade vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames. A fire department official said the situation remained challenging due to the intensity of the flames. "It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive," the official said.

CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister has instructed authorities to accelerate relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the incident. He has also directed the administration to maintain heightened vigilance and continuously monitor the rescue efforts. Expressing concern over the incident, the Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed officials to provide all necessary medical assistance.

Fire safety concerns come under spotlight

The incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding fire safety compliance in educational institutions operating from commercial buildings. Experts stress the importance of functional fire exits, emergency evacuation plans, fire alarms and regular safety audits to minimise risks during emergencies. Authorities are likely to review safety protocols as part of the investigation into the incident.

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