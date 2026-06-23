Lucknow coaching centre fire: SIT intensifies probe as four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Lucknow:

The devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which claimed 15 lives, continues to send shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have completed post-mortem examinations of all the victims and handed over the bodies to their families for the final rites. Meanwhile, a court on Tuesday remanded all four arrested accused, including those linked to the building's operations, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the tragedy.

SIT conducts detailed inspection of fire site

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the investigation into the deadly blaze has gathered pace. A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the accident site on Tuesday and carried out an extensive inspection of the building where the fire broke out.

The team later met injured survivors undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and recorded their statements regarding the sequence of events that unfolded during the tragedy. The SIT comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Amit Abhijat and ADG (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Kumar.

Victims' statements and evidence to shape investigation

Speaking about the ongoing probe, Amit Abhijat said investigators had documented the scene extensively through photographs and collected evidence from multiple locations within the building. "Photographs of the site have been taken from different angles. Evidence is being collected and examined to ensure a thorough investigation. Individuals and departments connected to the incident will also be questioned. The findings will then be incorporated into the final report," he said. Officials indicated that statements from survivors, building operators, and concerned departments will play a crucial role in establishing accountability.

Forensic team collects crucial evidence

ADG Praveen Kumar said the SIT conducted a detailed inspection of the premises alongside forensic experts. "We have carried out a meticulous examination of the site. The forensic team has collected all important evidence, based on which several individuals may be questioned. The responsibilities of every department linked to the incident are being examined as part of the investigation. Information will also be gathered from the victims. The report will be submitted to the government within the stipulated time frame," he said. The SIT later visited KGMU, where several injured victims are still receiving treatment, to gather first-hand accounts of the incident.

FSL team examines debris and burnt material

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), led by Director Adarsh Kumar, also visited the site and collected several samples for scientific examination. The evidence gathered includes debris, burnt electrical equipment, damaged wiring and other materials that could help investigators determine the exact cause and progression of the fire. Officials believe the forensic findings will be critical in establishing whether negligence, safety violations or technical failures contributed to the tragedy.

CM Yogi ordered quick action

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and rushed to Lucknow. He personally inspected the site and later met injured victims at KGMU. Following the visit, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure strict action against those responsible and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. The SIT has been asked to submit its report within seven days. So far, four people have been arrested in the case, while four government officials have been suspended pending investigation.

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