Lucknow building collapse: Death count rises to eight as godowns, workshop collapse in Transport Nagar area

Emergency services personnel near site where a three-storey building collapsed crushing a truck under its debris at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow.

Lucknow building collapse: The death count in the building collapse climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, officials said today (September 8). Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said.

The operation is still underway. A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble. Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district. According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack.

"We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lucknow building collapse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the building collapse incident and instructed officials to hasten the relief efforts. He has also asked officials to promptly transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident of collapse of building in Transport Nagar, Lucknow. The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh on Lucknow building collapse

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, on Saturday expressed sadness over the death in the Lucknow building collapse incident.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "The news of the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful. I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."