UP: Lucknow airport to begin runway recarpeting from March, flight ops to be affected | Check advisory

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow.

Lucknow Airport: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is set for a major infrastructure upgrade, with runway recarpeting work set to take place from March 1 to July 15. As a result, flight operations will be impacted during this period, the airport authorities announced on Wednesday.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the airport is undertaking this initiative to enhance passenger safety and boost operational efficiency. The recarpeting project aims to ensure smoother landings and takeoffs, minimising long-term maintenance needs, as per officials.

Airport issues advisory

"During the recarpeting work, which will take place daily between 10 am and 6 pm, scheduled flights will operate before 10 am and after 6 pm to minimize disruptions.

Passengers are advised to check updated flight timings with their airlines and plan their travels accordingly," said an advisory issued by the airport.

The recarpeting will impact daily flight operations slightly, reducing the number of flights handled from 140 to 132 per day. However, the airport has implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure seamless operations during the project, it said.

New taxiway to come up

As part of the upgrade, CCSI Airport will also construct a new full-length parallel taxiway of 2,744 metres to facilitate smoother aircraft movements, along with an additional taxiway P9. "This recarpeting work will address the wear and tear of the 2,744-metre runway since last recarpeting in 2018, ensuring its continued optimal performance," the airport said.

(With inputs from PTI)

