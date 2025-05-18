Lucknow: 30 people safely evacuated after massive fire breaks out at Hotel Mohan | Watch video Lucknow fire: According to Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer, there were around 30 people in the 17 occupied rooms who were evacuated safely.

Lucknow:

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday (May 18) at Hotel Mohan located in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The fire officials said that while 17 rooms of the hotel were occupied, no casualties have been reported, and the fire has been extinguished. Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer, Mangesh Kumar told media that they received a call about the incident at 12 in the midnight of Saturday about a fire in the kitchen of a hotel.

"The incident happened around 12 in the Mohan Hotel. A fire broke out in the hotel's kitchen on the ground floor. 17 rooms of that hotel were occupied... No casualties have been reported...The fire has been extinguished," Kumar told the media while at the site.

According to the CFO, there were around 30 people in the 17 occupied rooms who were evacuated safely.

"Total seventeen rooms were occupied on the ground floor. There were a total of thirty people in the seventeen rooms. All the people have been evacuated," he added.

The CFO has said that the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, but it is suspected that LPG or electrical wiring might have caused it. He said, "Nothing can be known yet because there was a fire in the kitchen, so there are many areas in the kitchen, which are there to catch fire because LPG is also there. There are other things that are used in cooking. There are electrical things."

More details are awaited in this regard.