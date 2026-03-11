LPG cylinder shortage: CM Yogi warns of strict action against rumours, black marketing of gas cylinders in UP

Lucknow:

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in global energy supplies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours about shortages of oil or gas in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister issued firm instructions to all District Magistrates and police chiefs across the state, directing them to remain vigilant and ensure that there is no panic among the public due to misinformation. "Black marketing of gas and oil will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Those spreading rumours will not be spared," CM Yogi said while instructing officials to keep a close watch on the situation.

Social media is being monitored

Following the Chief Minister's directive, monitoring of social media platforms has been intensified at both the police headquarters and district levels to identify and take action against individuals spreading misleading information.

Police teams across all districts have also been instructed to maintain a strict vigil around petrol pumps to prevent hoarding and illegal activities.

At the same time, district administrations along with supply department officials have been directed to carry out inspections of gas agencies and shops. Authorities have been told to initiate strict action against anyone found illegally storing LPG cylinders.

West Asia conflict

The state government's warning comes as global energy supplies face disruption due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The crisis has impacted around 30 per cent of India's gas supplies, prompting the Union government to take emergency measures.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a gazette notification directing that available gas be diverted from non-priority sectors to essential users.

India currently meets nearly half of its daily natural gas demand of 191 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) through imports. However, with tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, around 60 mmscmd of gas supplies from the Middle East have been affected.

Amid the supply constraints, the Union government has also mandated a 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills to manage demand and ensure equitable distribution.

The shortage has emerged against the backdrop of global supply disruptions triggered by the widening West Asia conflict. In response, the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise LPG distribution for households, hospitals and essential services while restricting commercial supply in several regions.

According to the petroleum ministry, the new order establishes a clear priority framework for natural gas allocation. Under the arrangement, domestic piped gas for households and CNG for vehicles will receive 100 per cent assured supply, while other sectors will face calibrated supply limits based on their average consumption over the past six months.

